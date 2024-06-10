Man charged after fentanyl incident at Amherst Co. elementary school accepts plea deal

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man who was charged after several Amherst County elementary students ate fentanyl-positive gummies in December has accepted a plea deal.
In December, Clifford Dugan Jr. was charged with the following:
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
On Monday in court, he pleaded guilty to the firearm charge, and the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney said these charges came from a search warrant at the residence, but not directly from the school incident.
The school incident is still under investigation.
Dugan Jr.’s sentencing is set for Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.
Twenty-six-year-old Nicole Sanders, who was also charged in connection with the incident, will be in court next week.