Man charged after fentanyl incident at Amherst Co. elementary school accepts plea deal

Clifford Dugan, denied bond after being charged for his role in the consumption of fentanyl-positive gummies at an Amherst Co. elementary school.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man who was charged after several Amherst County elementary students ate fentanyl-positive gummies in December has accepted a plea deal.

In December, Clifford Dugan Jr. was charged with the following:

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

On Monday in court, he pleaded guilty to the firearm charge, and the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said these charges came from a search warrant at the residence, but not directly from the school incident.

The school incident is still under investigation.

Dugan Jr.’s sentencing is set for Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.

Twenty-six-year-old Nicole Sanders, who was also charged in connection with the incident, will be in court next week.