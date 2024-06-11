Explore Park and Twin Creeks Brewpub host Tavern Stage Summer Concert Series

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Explore Park and Twin Creeks Brewpub to host the second year of the Tavern Stage Summer Concert Series.

The free concerts happen the second Friday of each month from May through September.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

This Friday, June 14, the Floorboards will take the stage, performing a mix of country and rock ‘n roll.

“Twin Creeks Brew Pup will offer all the beverages and food. So, you can place your order when you get here and enjoy some great music from local and regional artists,” said Roanoke County Parks and Recreation Director of Marketing, Alex North.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the music goes from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You are welcome to bring a camp chair or blanket to enjoy the show.