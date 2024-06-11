FAQ: Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s WSLS 10 Shred event

We’re working for you on everything you need to know if you’re planning to attend.

The WSLS 10 Shred event is right around the corner and we couldn’t be more excited!

If you have personal documents cluttering your home, you can safely dispose of them this Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Berglund Center. It’ll be the perfect opportunity to clear some space!

Recommended Videos

We’re working for you on everything you need to know if you’re planning to attend. We’ve provided a full list of commonly asked questions and answers below.

We hope to see you there!

Where is the new location?

Our new location is at the Berglund Center.

Which entrance should I use for shredding?

The Rutherford Entrance is the ONLY Shred entrance. It is located across from McDonald’s and Member One.

How can I identify the entrance?

Look for the WSLS banners and tent.

Is there a limit on the number of bags I can bring?

Yes, there is a limit of 3 bags per person. Please respect this limit so we can efficiently help as many folks as possible. It’s preferred that bags are not cinched closed or are only lightly cinched.

What should I do if there is a line?

Please be patient. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

How long will the event last?

The event will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and last until noon.

Click here for more info on the event.