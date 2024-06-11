Protecting your identity, ahead of the WSLS Shred event

The WSLS 10 Shred event is back!

We are here to help protect your identity, and clear out some clutter along the way.

Got lots of clutter? But nervous to have your information stolen?

Well, the Better Business Bureau said shred events are crucial in keeping your information safe in a proper way.

The Better Business Bureau suggests you shred documents like bank statements, pay stubs, paid utility bills, pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations, and supporting tax documents.

“I have information that I don’t want out, I put it in the garbage, I don’t know who’s going through the garbage, enough gets out on the internet as it is, don’t need any more out there,” Chaz Ruvolis said.

While clearing out the physical clutter, don’t forget about the digital clutter that lives on our phones or laptops. The Better Business Bureau says it might be good to give yourself a digital makeover like keeping passwords private, locking down your logins, back up your electronics, update your software, and be careful what you share on socials.

“I do update everything, but I don’t change my passwords as frequently as I should, maybe it’s just the generation I’m in, I’m just like oh it’s fine I’ll figure it out…but I definitely should change them more often,” Reese Hood said.

People in our area have spotted scammers through socials and are trying to stay away from getting hacked.

“It’s better to share less on social media,” Joyce Cox said.

If you still have those pesky stacks of papers with personal information you can bring up to three garbage bags, all for free.

Our WSLS crew will be right out here at the Berglund Center on Saturday morning from 8 in the morning till noon to help you keep your identity safe and de-clutter your life.

