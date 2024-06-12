Sentara Health to invest more than $107 million into new hospital in South Boston

Sentara Health has announced that it will be investing more than $107 million into a new hospital that will open up in Southside.

Sentara Health announced that it would be increasing its initial investment from $70 million to over $107 million, in a move to ensure that residents have access to quality health care for generations to come, the company said.

“A thriving community starts with the health and well-being of its people. When a new acute care hospital strengthens that foundation, it’s more than just a healthcare upgrade- it shows Sentara’s deep commitment to the future.” Brian Zwoyer, the President of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital said.

The new Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital will include general surgical services, intensive care, inpatient treatment, emergency department, operating rooms and various other healthcare services, according to Sentara.

10 News has also learned that the new hospital will have modern amenities, including abundant green spaces. Patient rooms will also have a private bathroom and accommodations for overnight guest stays, according to the release.

Sentara says construction of the Halifax Regional Hospital will be completed in the summer of 2026.

For more information regarding the new hospital campus project, including the new hospital room renderings, click here.