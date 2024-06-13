86º
Goodview man arrested on child pornography charges

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Bedford County
Richard Kluckman (Bedford County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

A Goodview man was arrested on Monday after an investigation by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigators assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The sheriff’s office said Richard Kluckman, 39, was charged with one count (1st offense) and 9 counts (2nd offense) involving violations of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (434) 534-9521.

