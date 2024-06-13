Protect your identity with the WSLS 10 Shred event

The WSLS 10 Shred event returns this weekend!

It’s our way of making sure you have a way to help keep your identity protected.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

First things first, gather up your sensitive documents, your old tax receipts, business ledgers, and stuff them into three bags.

Now, you are ready to come down to the Berglund.

Adults lost a total of $43 billion to identity fraud in 2023 — that’s according to a new report co-sponsored by the AARP.

The state of Virginia ranks 10th in the nation in the number of identity thefts.

Detective Hoke with Roanoke Police said once you’re a victim of identity theft, it’s hard to recover.

“Once your identity is stolen, it’s very difficult to get your credit back in line,” said Detective Hoke. “You can continuously have issues throughout the years.”

It’s all happening at the Berglund Center on Saturday.

You can bring up to 3 trash bags of materials. You can find more information on the event here.