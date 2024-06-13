Pulaski County Fly-In event gives kids opportunities to get into an airplane

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Saturday, June 15, Pulaski County is hosting their second Community Fly-In event.

I wanted to learn more about the event, so I met up with the Pulaski County tourism director to talk about the upcoming weekend.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

“Back in the fall we started doing a community component to it as well and inviting the community to come out and participate and have fun and hang out with the pilots,” said Erika Tolbert. “There will be static displays set up of the airplanes so people can come out and see all the airplanes.”

After talking with her, I met one of the local pilots, Peter Huber, to talk about his role in everything.

“Oh, its a great opportunity,” said Huber. “The best part to me is taking kids for rides. That’s pretty much what I do.”

We then made some preflight checks on the airplane, and then I got to be like one of the kids this weekend and take a joy ride with Peter.

“It’s a neat thing being able to take a youngster for a ride,” Peter said.

In the sky, we headed to Salem to see my childhood home, and then after getting comfortable and chatting, I even got to take control of the airplane.

Peter told me before the flight, it’s something he likes to let the kids who are confident enough to try.

“I turn them loose with the controls because you don’t see any stop signs, yellow lines, white lines, police officer, nothing up there in the air,” Peter said.

We then headed home, making sure to soak in the view of the entire region, and then it was time to get back on the ground.

At the event, if you do not get the chance to fly, you can sign up for a free flight for your kid in the future.