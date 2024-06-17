79º
Mountain View Humane Society receives grants to continue spay-neuter mission

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Mountain View Humane Society will continue their lifesaving work in the New River Valley thanks to funding from several grants.

The nonprofit recently received $20,000 to help with feral cat populations, and almost $45,000 to help cover the cost of equipment needed for spay and neuter procedures.

Staff tell us they rely on grants, fundraisers, and donations to help animals in need.

“It’s enormous,” said Laurie Gibbons, executive director of Mission Delivery. “I mean, it really is a huge help to us because we can add hundreds of spay-neuter surgeries to our schedule by having these grants.”

They are also coming up on their 100,000th spay-neuter this month.

