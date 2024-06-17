Officer-involved shooting of suspect in Henry County under investigation

RIDGEWAY, Va. – UPDATE

New details into an officer-involved shooting of a suspect in Henry County Monday have been released.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, members of the sheriff’s office, Martinsville Police, and the US Marshal’s Office were serving a warrant for Timothy Howell, who was wanted by authorities for a shooting that injured a man in Henry County on March 2.

When officers encountered Howell, we’re told he was armed with a handgun. Authorities said officers announced themselves to Howell, and he pointed his gun toward the officers before he was shot multiple times.

According to authorities, officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on Howell. He was then airlifted to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition.

Investigators at the scene found multiple other guns, and suspected methamphetamine.

There were no reported injuries to law enforcement.

The Virginia State Police will investigate the incident.

A press conference was held by the Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police regarding the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY

