Primary day preview: All eyes on Virginia’s 5th Congressional District

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Tuesday is Primary Day here in Virginia.

One of the biggest Primary racesand most expensive is happening right here in our region, the 5th Congressional District.

Incumbent Bob Good has held this seat since 2021, and is now being challenged by current State Senator, John McGuire.

“Well it’s certainly drawn a lot of attention and a lot of money and a lot of celebrities to the area,” said Virginia Tech Political Science Professor, Karen Hult.

One of the biggest differences between the two Republicans is who received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

“I’ve been endorsed by President Trump. President Trump told me on the cell phone, ‘I trust you. And your opponent is bad for Virginia,’” said McGuire.

Even without Trump’s endorsement, Good said he is and continues to be a supporter of the former President.

“The people of the fifth district know me better than Trump does. I look forward to serving with President Trump in January. I am going to do everything I can to help him win Virginia,” said Good.

Both candidates tell 10 News they’re top priorities are securing the southern border, as well as other conservative issues.

“I talked about securing the border but really I’d like President Trump get energy dominance. Fuel was about $2/a gallon when he was in,” said McGuire.

“We need to restore protection of constitutional liberties. There is a reason the gun support groups are supporting me. They know my opponent is weak on the 2nd amendment,” said Good.

Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.