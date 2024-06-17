Updates to the 10 News Weather app are coming soon!

New features to the app will include:

Weather where you live

A more data interactive radar

Active warnings in up to 16 locations

Already have our Weather app downloaded? Be sure to turn on auto-updates.

And, if you don’t already have the app downloaded, you can do so using the links below! The 10 News Weather app offers everything you’d expect from a weather app and it also includes push alerts and updates from your favorite meteorologists so you know how to plan your day!

iOS Users: Click here to download

Android Users: Click here to download