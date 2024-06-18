It’s Primary Day in Virginia; here are the local and statewide races you should know about

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s Primary Day here in Virginia. If you’re planning on casting your vote, there are a few local and statewide races that you need to know about.

First, this is a dual primary, meaning both Democrats and Republicans can vote on Tuesday in the June Primaries.

In Roanoke County, it’s a Republican primary to determine the Board of Supervisors Vinton district seat. Two Republicans are running, including incumbent Tammy Shepherd. The other candidate is Tim Greenway.

If you live in Roanoke City, it’s a Democratic primary. There are three open seats on the Roanoke City Council. Four people are on the ballot, including Jamaal Jackson, Phazhon Nash, Benjamin Woods and Terry McGuire.

Lynchburg City also has a local race. The Republican Ward 4 seat on the City Council is up for reelection.

10 News spoke with Political Analyst Ed Lynch about why it’s important to vote in these local races.

“National issues are decided on the state or local level. Harrisonburg City Council recently passed a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. So even foreign policy is sometimes debated and discussed on the local level,” said Lynch.

Meanwhile, there are two state-wide elections on the ballots for the primaries.

Congressman Bob Good is up for re-election in the U.S. House of Representatives for District 5. District 5 includes Campbell, Bedford, Pittsylvania, and Appomattox Counties. There are also three people running in the Democratic Primary for District 5, including Gloria Witt, Paul Riley, and Gary Terry.

Five Republicans are also hoping to win on Tuesday for a chance to unseat Senator Tim Kaine in November.

“Donald Trump has made an endorsement, Hung Cao, a man who came here from Vietnam as a boy when he was very little and has served in the military. Scott Parkinson has also received a lot of attention as has Eddie Garica,” said Lynch.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. You also want to make sure that you’re registered to vote and that you go to your polling place to cast your vote. You will need a form of ID, too. Acceptable forms of ID include an employee ID card, a driver’s license, and a passport. If you don’t have ID, you will need to sign a statement.

Also, if you’re voting by mail, your ballot must be postmarked no later than Tuesday and the registrar must receive your ballot no later than noon on the Friday after Election Day.