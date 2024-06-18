Multiple arrests made in Bedford County narcotics round-up

(left to right, top to bottom) Justin Reed, Crystal Goff, Keith Plymale, Kimberly Caldwell, Dawn McKinney, Larry Ellis

Multiple arrests were made in Bedford County Thursday as part of a narcotics round-up conducted by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, the Bedford Police Department, Virginia State Police, District 20 Probation and Parole and the United States Marshal Service.

We’re told that during the operation, individuals on possession and distribution drug charges. Several other individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Below is a list of the arrests made:

Dawn McKinney- Distribution of schedule I or II x 2

Samantha Blankenship – Possession of Schedule I or II x 2

Keith Plymale – Embezzlement

Kimberly Caldwell – Possession of a Schedule I or II

Larry Ellis - Distribution of schedule I or II x 3

Crystal Goff - Distribution of schedule I or II

Justin Reed - Distribution of schedule I or II

Kimberly Fitzgerald – Distribution of schedule I or II x 2

Lonnie Scott - Distribution of schedule I or II (Outstanding)

Carol Johnson – Probation Violation

Joshua Mabery – Probation Violation

The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.