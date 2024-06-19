Man murdered in Danville apartment, suspect in custody after police say he left the scene

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Rd late Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the Woodside Village apartment complex just before 11 p.m. and found Danville resident Tasean Farmer, 24, shot multiple times inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at SOVAH Health.

Police say Richard Lee Wilson, Jr., 22, is now in custody in North Carolina after leaving the scene. Wilson is charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Police say the case remains under investigation and appears to be an isolated incident at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.