Wintergreen Resort launching chairlift sunset sessions this weekend

Wintergreen Resort is taking summer fun to new heights with a first-of-its-kind event.

The mountain retreat in Nelson County is launching chairlift sunset sessions this weekend.

The new series will include stunning views on a ride down to an outdoor venue where there will be live music, food and activities. Organizers said it will also give you a chance to escape the heat thanks to the cooler, less humid mountain air.

“I really hope the heat doesn’t keep people inside,” said Wintergreen Marketing Manager Josh Ellwood. “I can’t stress enough, it’s gonna be about 15 degrees cooler up here on the mountain so I hope people come out.”

Tickets are available online and on-site. Chairlift sunset sessions will be held on the third Saturday of the month through September.

The resort is also giving away two tickets to the event, and a Coca-Cola “schwag bag” that includes a blanket, cooler, koozies, Bluetooth speaker, and a silverware kit.

