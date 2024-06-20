19-year-old dead, another injured after crash in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 19-year-old woman is dead and another person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Alleghany County Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

At 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night on Route 687, one-half of a mile north of Route 830 in Alleghany County, a 2014 Toyota Camry was driving southbound, we’re told.

VSP said the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the jersey wall of a bridge. The vehicle then continued down an embankment and overturned before catching on fire.

10 News has learned the driver of the Toyota was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said the passenger, who has been identified as 19-year-old Aleigha Angle of Covington, was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

According to state police, the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.