Local News

Charlotte County crash leaves one dead, another injured

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Charlotte County
WSLS (WSLS)

CHARLOTTE CO., Va. – One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday at 9:46 a.m. on George Washington Highway in Charlotte County.

We’re told a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling westbound on Route 40 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and struck a 2015 Ford Mustang traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Grand Marquis, 81-year-old Louise Walton, died at the scene. The 36-year-old driver of the Mustang suffered minor injuries.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.

