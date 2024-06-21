Roanoke Police Department appoints new Deputy Chief

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced that Michael Crawley will be the department’s newest Deputy Chief Thursday.

Crawley will join the department after a nearly 25-year tenure with the Salem Police Department, where he retired as a Chief, RPD said.

Recommended Videos

“Deputy Chief Crawley grew up in Roanoke and he knows this community well. His education, tenure of service, and commitment to public safety speaks for itself. I am confident that he will be a great asset to us and a leader at the Roanoke Police Department,” Scott Booth, Roanoke Police Chief, said.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“I am truly fortunate to join the ranks amongst the women and men of the Roanoke Police Department. Being able to serve the citizens of the City of Roanoke in this capacity is an honor as it will allow me to give back to those who provided so much to me and my family over the years.” Deputy Chief Crawley said.

The Roanoke City native will begin working with the department in late July, RPD said.