Three people shot, suspect arrested in Pittsylvania County

AXTON, Va. – On Saturday just before 3 p.m., the Pittsylvania County 911 Center said they received reports of several people having been shot at 2838 Sandy River Road in Axton, Va.

When the deputies with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found three adult victims with gun shot wounds.

Recommended Videos

Those three people were flown to area hospitals for treatment, according to officials.

The suspect, identified as Telvin Hairston, 31 of Martinsville, Va. was arrested in Henry County a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.