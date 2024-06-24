27-year-old New York man sentenced to 25 years in prison for traveling to meet underage Lynchburg girl

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A New York man who drove 8 hours in an effort to have sex with a 14-year-old Lynchburg girl has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

The DOJ said Derrick Loi of Lakeville, New York, pled guilty to one count of coercion and enticement earlier this year.

As we’ve previously reported, Loi and the victim met each other on Twitter and began talking to one another on Discord. Loi told the young girl that he was interested in buying sexually explicit images and videos of her and also seeing her in person for sex.

In February of last year, Loi agreed to pay the Victim $300 to have sex with him and provide him with sexually explicit images. On Feb. 22, Loi and the victim began arranging plans for Loi to travel and meet with her.

Loi eventually reserved a hotel room in Lynchburg and made the 8-hour drive from New York. Just as Loi arrived to the pre-arranged location, a member of the Lynchburg Police Department drove up and began questioning him before arresting him.

According to the DOJ, The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, and the Lynchburg Police Department provided vital assistance.