FloydFest returns next month at new venue following last year’s cancellation

CHECK, Va. – FloydFest is back this summer and at a new location in Check, Va., a small town in Floyd County.

This year’s festival comes after last year’s event was cancelled because of missing permits, ongoing construction and environmental concerns.

The new location is called FestivalPark and 10 News got an exclusive tour of the 200 acre property.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“FloydFest has been a homecoming for us for two decades. Having a place that is ours and that we can continue to develop is amazing,” said CEO, John McBroom.

Last year was supposed to be the first year at FestivalPark, but the event was canceled because of permit delays and environmental concerns.

“Very quickly after the reality set in that we were not going to do the festival last year, it did give us the reality that we were going to be able to present a fully realized place,” said McBroom.

Specifically concerns over disturbing the bog turtle — an endangered turtle that has been seen near the venue site.

“Every waterway and wetlands is fenced in. We also have great messaging so that extra time to make this a truly national park where all the natural resources are protected and celebrated,” said COO, Sam Calhoun.

According to organizers, no bog turtles have been found on the site.

Organizers also built specially engineered bridges over the creek on the site to ensure construction would not disrupt the waterway.

Both McBroom and Calhoun said the extra year of preparation has been a good thing.

“It’s very rare you get to reinvent yourself after all these years,” said McBroom. “We’re just really excited to share this place with everyone.”

You can find a full line-up and more details about FloydFest, here.