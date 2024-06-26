Suspect identified in vandalism at Botetourt County Sports Complex, Greenfield Elementary

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – UPDATE

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in vandalism that took place at the Botetourt County Sports Complex and Greenfield Elementary School.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Marcus Aleshire of Troutville.

Aleshire was arrested and is currently being held without bond in the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY

A suspect is in custody after authorities investigated incidents of vandalism and threats made toward the Botetourt Co. Board of Supervisors.

According to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, on April 27, deputies responded to a report of graffiti vandalism at the entrance to Greenfield Elementary School and the Botetourt County Sports Complex.

We’re told deputies found numerous offensive words spray painted on the roadway.

At approximately 6:26 a.m., on June 14, deputies again responded to another report of graffiti vandalism at the entrance to Greenfield Elementary School and the Botetourt County Sports Complex. Deputies found threatening statements of violence directed toward the Board of Supervisors spray painted on the roadway and other statements expressing discontent with government, we’re told.

On June 25, information was obtained by detectives identified a suspect in the incidents.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary investigation suggests the suspect had become increasingly vocal and more focused on carrying out acts of violence. The suspect has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said the suspect is not being identified due to the ongoing investigation.

BCSO said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone who may have information related to the case or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mioduszewski at 540-928-2252.