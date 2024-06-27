LIST: 4th of July 2024 fireworks and events happening in Central, Southwest Virginia

If you’re still looking for 4th of July plans for the fam, don’t worry - we’re here to help you out.

There’s PLENTY happening across our region that’ll help you celebrate the USA with a bang and we want to make sure you know about your options!

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here are some events coming up near you:

Amherst County

Independence in Amherst Fireworks Celebration: July 3 at 6 p.m. at Winton Farm. Admission is free for Winton Farm members with a parking pass, while guest admission is $12 per vehicle. Celebrate the 4th of July with food trucks, adult beverages and activities for the kiddos. July 3 at 6 p.m. at Winton Farm. Admission is free for Winton Farm members with a parking pass, while guest admission is $12 per vehicle. Celebrate the 4th of July with food trucks, adult beverages and activities for the kiddos.

Alleghany County/Covington

Bedford County

Blacksburg

The Town of Blacksburg 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks: July 4 from 6 p.m. at Municipal Park. There will be live music and food vendors, with the annual Fireworks Show kicking off at 9:30 p.m. Prior to the celebration, the 2024 Town of Blacksburg 4th of July Parade will be held on Main Street starting at 2 p.m.

Botetourt County

Buchanan Community Carnival: From June 27 to July 6. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 and July 6.

Campbell County

62nd Annual Concord 4th of July Parade: July 4 starting at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at Concord Elementary School and will end at the firehouse. Prior to the parade, you can get your day started right with the Concord Rescue Squad’s annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Afterward, lunch will be served at the firehouse.

Charlotte County

Independence Day Celebration: July 4 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Red Hill. There will be tours of the historic buildings, food vendors, face painting, live music and a fireworks display beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Craig County

July 4th Celebration: July 6 starting at noon to July 7 starting at 1 p.m. at Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing. Enjoy live music, home-cooked food and other festivities to celebrate the USA.

Danville

Danville Celebrates 4th of July: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 629 Craghead St. We’re told there will be a foam party, inflatables, vendors, a magician, food and other family fun. The grand fireworks display will begin at dusk, weather permitting. July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 629 Craghead St. We’re told there will be a foam party, inflatables, vendors, a magician, food and other family fun. The grand fireworks display will begin at dusk, weather permitting.

Floyd County

Independence Day Celebration: July 6 at 12 p.m. at Floyd County High School. Enjoy live music, food trucks and activities all afternoon. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. July 6 at 12 p.m. at Floyd County High School. Enjoy live music, food trucks and activities all afternoon. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Franklin County

Rotary Independence Festival: June 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Franklin County High School. Fireworks will begin at dark and there will be live music, a raffle drawing for cash prizes and inflatables for the kids. June 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Franklin County High School. Fireworks will begin at dark and there will be live music, a raffle drawing for cash prizes and inflatables for the kids.

Fireworks at Franklin County Speedway in Callaway: July 4 at 7 p.m. What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with racing and fireworks? Tickets for adults are $20, but the first 250 fans can get in for just $15. Kids under 10 can get in for free.

Giles County

Independence Celebration at Mountain Lake Lodge: July 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. and a front lawn BBQ kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Halifax County

SoBo Brew Fest 5K & Block Party in Downtown South Boston: July 4 from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Factory Street from Arch to Seymour Dr. July 4 from 5 to 9:30 p.m.,Factory Street from Arch to Seymour Dr.

Lynchburg

Fireworks on the Riverfront: July 5, kicks off at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park and fireworks begin at about 9 p.m. July 5, kicks off at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park and fireworks begin at about 9 p.m.

Lynchburg Hillcats v Salem Red Sox at City Stadium: July 4 at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow the baseball game.

Celebrate America: June 30 at 5 p.m. at Thomas Road Baptist Church. Enjoy live music from local artists, food trucks and family-friendly activities. There will be a fireworks show at the end of the evening.

Percival’s Island Firecracker 5-Mile Race: July 4 at 8 a.m. at 1600 Concord Turnpike Lynchburg. Registration is $30 up until June 30 and $35 from July 1 to July 4. July 4 at 8 a.m. at 1600 Concord Turnpike Lynchburg. Registration is $30 up until June 30 and $35 from July 1 to July 4.

Montgomery County

Fourth of July Celebration: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on W. Main Street and Hickok Street in downtown Christiansburg. Fireworks will be displayed near the Christiansburg Huckleberry Park at 9:15 p.m. If the event is canceled due to rain, the fireworks show will be pushed to July 5 and there won’t be a downtown event. July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on W. Main Street and Hickok Street in downtown Christiansburg. Fireworks will be displayed near the Christiansburg Huckleberry Park at 9:15 p.m. If the event is canceled due to rain, the fireworks show will be pushed to July 5 and there won’t be a downtown event.

Nelson County

Stars and Spurs Festival: From July 4 to 6 at Oak Ridge Farm. Click From July 4 to 6 at Oak Ridge Farm. Click here to learn more.

Patrick County

Old Fashioned 4th of July: July 4 at 10 a.m. at Dehart Park. Celebrate your 4th of July by the pool as you listen to music, take part in competitive fun and more. There will be a Grand Fireworks Show on the hill at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at 10 a.m. at Dehart Park. Celebrate your 4th of July by the pool as you listen to music, take part in competitive fun and more. There will be a Grand Fireworks Show on the hill at 9:30 p.m.

Pulaski County

Pulaski July 4th Veterans Remembrance Ceremony: July 4 at 1 p.m. at the Pulaski Theatre, located at 14 West Main Street.

4th of July 5-Night Music Fest: July 3 through July 7 at Rock House Marina July 3 through July 7 at Rock House Marina

Roanoke

2024 Freedom Festival: July 5 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Park between Franklin and Jefferson Street. The free festival will feature inflatables, trampolines and more. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County

Dark Sky Night - Independence Day Weekend Stargazing: July 5 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Natural Bridge State Park. Look to the sky this Independence Day with a light show at this International Dark Sky Park. July 5 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Natural Bridge State Park. Look to the sky this Independence Day with a light show at this International Dark Sky Park.

Salem

July 4th Fireworks at the Salem Fair: July 4 with live music shows at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at about 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. July 4 with live music shows at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at about 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Vinton

Fourth of July Celebration: July 4 starting at 7 p.m. at Vinton War Memorial. The event is free to the public and will include a foam pit, food vendors, music and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Four on the Fourth: July 4. Celebrate Independence Day by giving back to your community with a morning four-mile run around Downtown Vinton and the Vinton War Memorial. The annual fundraising event will help support low-cost summer camps and after-school programs for kids in Boy & Girls Clubs of SWVA. There is a race for kids as well!

Wise County

Big Stone Gap’s Independence Day Extravaganza, Big Stone Gap: June 28 to July 4, the week-long celebration will lead up to the 4th of July parade and an outdoor concert at Bullitt Park. The celebration will wrap up at dusk with a fireworks display. June 28 to July 4, the week-long celebration will lead up to the 4th of July parade and an outdoor concert at Bullitt Park. The celebration will wrap up at dusk with a fireworks display.

Wythe County

4th of July Celebration: July 4 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Downtown Wytheville. The event will include live music, crafty vendors, specialty drinks, a vintage car show and other activities for the entire family. Toward the end of the event, there will be a huge fireworks display on Main Street. Event leaders did not provide an exact time for when the fireworks will begin. July 4 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Downtown Wytheville. The event will include live music, crafty vendors, specialty drinks, a vintage car show and other activities for the entire family. Toward the end of the event, there will be a huge fireworks display on Main Street. Event leaders did not provide an exact time for when the fireworks will begin.

Did we miss anything? Email Jazmine Otey at jotey@wsls.com to have an event added to this list!