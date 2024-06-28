Blue Ridge Games: Adventure awaits in your own backyard

There’s a lot of excitement around WSLS 10 for our first-ever Blue Ridge Games. It’s a chance for you, the viewers, to turn Southwest Virginia into an arena of competition and fun.

Registration for the games doesn’t start until Monday, but there are some things already on our Blue Ridge Games site that you can take a look at to get ready for the competition.

Come Monday, our Blue Ridge Games page is where you’re going to need to go to get your journey started on the Blue Ridge Games.

You need to be a WSLS Insider in order to join the Blue Ridge Games.

You can explore the site to see the different activities that will be available, including hiking, biking, fishing, and a scavenger hunt.

There’s also a map that’ll show you every single spot that is part of the games.

As a reminder, registration opens Monday, July 1. Visit this page to register, and click the red ‘Register here’ button in the top right corner.

Have more questions? Click here to read our FAQ.

Let the games begin!