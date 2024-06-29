Two charged in connection with death of 2-year-old in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Two people were charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl in Christiansburg, according to the Christiansburg Police Department.

We’re told on June 13, 2024, Christiansburg Police responded to a call for an unresponsive child on the 100 block of 1st St. NW.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Upon arrival, officers found a two-year-old girl dead.

Officials said after an investigation into her death, 37-year-old Heather Bentley and 39-year-old Eric Raymond Thad Callis, both of Christiansburg, were arrested Friday and charged with felony child neglect.

Callis is being held at Montgomery County Jail without bond, and Bentley is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending.