Disabled vehicle cleared on I-81 near exit 150 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:
Traffic is moving again on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.
This comes after officials said a truck towing a camper crashed near mile marker 150 northbound.
No injuries were reported.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Drivers on Interstate 81 are running into delays on Sunday afternoon.
According to VDOT, a disabled vehicle has caused all traffic to come to a standstill on I-81 near exit 150 in Botetourt County.
The 10 News crew on scene said it looks like a tractor trailer tipped over and lost it’s load.
Traffic is backed up about four miles.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News on air and online as we learn more.