Disabled vehicle cleared on I-81 near exit 150 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:

Traffic is moving again on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.

This comes after officials said a truck towing a camper crashed near mile marker 150 northbound.

No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drivers on Interstate 81 are running into delays on Sunday afternoon.

According to VDOT, a disabled vehicle has caused all traffic to come to a standstill on I-81 near exit 150 in Botetourt County.

The 10 News crew on scene said it looks like a tractor trailer tipped over and lost it’s load.

Traffic is backed up about four miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News on air and online as we learn more.