United Way of Southwest Virginia announces return of annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ fundraiser

United Way of Southwest Virginia has announced the return of its annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser, aimed to provide essential school supplies to students across Southwest Virginia.

The event takes place throughout the month of July in all 21 localities within its service area, impacting over 150 schools and over 73,000 students.

The organization said this fundraiser comes at a particularly crucial time, as families are facing rising school supply costs — expected to exceed $890 per family and an average of $597 per child.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed,” said Megan Parks, Executive Director of United Way of Southwest Virginia. “Our community has always been incredibly supportive, and we are confident that together, we can make a significant impact in the lives of our students.”

School supplies can be donated at designated collection points throughout the region.

Here’s a list of donation locations across our viewing area:

School Division Business Name Address City Bland County Bland County Public Library 697 Main St. Bland Carroll County First Community Bank 148 N. Main St. Hillsville City of Radford First Community Bank 1400 Tyler Ave. Radford Floyd County Carter Bank & Trust 213 North Locust St. Floyd Giles County First National Bank of Peterstown 110 Old Virginia Ave. Narrows Grayson County Carter Bank & Trust 449 E. Main St. Independence Montgomery County Revivicor 1700 Kraft Dr., Suite 2400 Blacksburg Montgomery County Blacksburg Boxing & Fitness 115 S Hill Dr. Blacksburg Montgomery County Coldwell Banker 220 Professional Park Dr. Blacksburg Montgomery County First Community Bank 1900 South Main St. Blacksburg Montgomery County First Community Bank 109 Roanoke St. Christiansburg Pulaski County First Community Bank 1001 Bob White Blvd. Pulaski Wythe County First Community Bank 145 Ivanhoe Rd. Fort Chiswell Wythe County First Community Bank 210 E. Main St. Wytheville

To learn more about the fundraiser, click here.