United Way of Southwest Virginia announces return of annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ fundraiser

United Way of Southwest Virginia has announced the return of its annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser, aimed to provide essential school supplies to students across Southwest Virginia.
The event takes place throughout the month of July in all 21 localities within its service area, impacting over 150 schools and over 73,000 students.
Recommended Videos
The organization said this fundraiser comes at a particularly crucial time, as families are facing rising school supply costs — expected to exceed $890 per family and an average of $597 per child.
“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed,” said Megan Parks, Executive Director of United Way of Southwest Virginia. “Our community has always been incredibly supportive, and we are confident that together, we can make a significant impact in the lives of our students.”
School supplies can be donated at designated collection points throughout the region.
Here’s a list of donation locations across our viewing area:
|School Division
|Business Name
|Address
|City
|Bland County
|Bland County Public Library
|697 Main St.
|Bland
|Carroll County
|First Community Bank
|148 N. Main St.
|Hillsville
|City of Radford
|First Community Bank
|1400 Tyler Ave.
|Radford
|Floyd County
|Carter Bank & Trust
|213 North Locust St.
|Floyd
|Giles County
|First National Bank of Peterstown
|110 Old Virginia Ave.
|Narrows
|Grayson County
|Carter Bank & Trust
|449 E. Main St.
|Independence
|Montgomery County
|Revivicor
|1700 Kraft Dr., Suite 2400
|Blacksburg
|Montgomery County
|Blacksburg Boxing & Fitness
|115 S Hill Dr.
|Blacksburg
|Montgomery County
|Coldwell Banker
|220 Professional Park Dr.
|Blacksburg
|Montgomery County
|First Community Bank
|1900 South Main St.
|Blacksburg
|Montgomery County
|First Community Bank
|109 Roanoke St.
|Christiansburg
|Pulaski County
|First Community Bank
|1001 Bob White Blvd.
|Pulaski
|Wythe County
|First Community Bank
|145 Ivanhoe Rd.
|Fort Chiswell
|Wythe County
|First Community Bank
|210 E. Main St.
|Wytheville
To learn more about the fundraiser, click here.