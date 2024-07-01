83º
Join Insider

Local News

United Way of Southwest Virginia announces return of annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ fundraiser

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Stuff The Bus, United Way of Southwest Virginia, Education
Stuff the bus

United Way of Southwest Virginia has announced the return of its annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser, aimed to provide essential school supplies to students across Southwest Virginia.

The event takes place throughout the month of July in all 21 localities within its service area, impacting over 150 schools and over 73,000 students.

Recommended Videos

The organization said this fundraiser comes at a particularly crucial time, as families are facing rising school supply costs — expected to exceed $890 per family and an average of $597 per child.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed,” said Megan Parks, Executive Director of United Way of Southwest Virginia. “Our community has always been incredibly supportive, and we are confident that together, we can make a significant impact in the lives of our students.”

School supplies can be donated at designated collection points throughout the region.

Here’s a list of donation locations across our viewing area:

School DivisionBusiness NameAddressCity
Bland CountyBland County Public Library697 Main St.Bland
Carroll CountyFirst Community Bank148 N. Main St.Hillsville
City of RadfordFirst Community Bank1400 Tyler Ave.Radford
Floyd CountyCarter Bank & Trust213 North Locust St.Floyd
Giles CountyFirst National Bank of Peterstown110 Old Virginia Ave.Narrows
Grayson CountyCarter Bank & Trust449 E. Main St.Independence
Montgomery CountyRevivicor1700 Kraft Dr., Suite 2400Blacksburg
Montgomery CountyBlacksburg Boxing & Fitness115 S Hill Dr.Blacksburg
Montgomery CountyColdwell Banker220 Professional Park Dr.Blacksburg
Montgomery CountyFirst Community Bank1900 South Main St.Blacksburg
Montgomery County First Community Bank109 Roanoke St.Christiansburg
Pulaski CountyFirst Community Bank1001 Bob White Blvd.Pulaski
Wythe CountyFirst Community Bank145 Ivanhoe Rd.Fort Chiswell
Wythe CountyFirst Community Bank210 E. Main St.Wytheville

To learn more about the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos