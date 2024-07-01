'We have to lock them up:' A gun safety reminder after child gets ahold of firearm in Henry County

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A safety reminder for gun owners after a nine-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the leg by another child.

It happened in Henry County over the weekend and now the victim’s brother is facing charges.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the gun belonged to 19-year-old, Kevon Hairston.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

It’s a situation Marko Galbreath, the owner and an instructor at T4Tactics, said is preventable.

“Little kids will pick up a gun, especially a little boy and push every button on that gun. The trigger, the locking mechanism, the safety. They are curious. We can’t let that happen. We’ve got to secure those firearms,” said Galbreath.

Every gun purchased in Virginia is required by law to come with a gun lock.

Even without a lock, a gun and ammo can be kept in separate places, especially if children are around.

“It all goes back to reasonable, responsible gun ownership. We have to lock them up,” said Galbreath.