Police seeking help in search of missing South Boston man

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Carlton Chalmers, South Boston, Halifax County
(South Boston Police 2024)

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Carlton Chalmers, according to police.

We’ve been told Chalmers was last seen June 26 on Lincoln Drive in South Boston.

Chalmers is a black man with brown eyes, he is 5′9 and 152 pounds. According to police, Chalmers was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray tank top.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Mr. Chalmers is asked to call 9-1-1, the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273, or the Halifax County 911 Communications Center at 434-476-3334.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

