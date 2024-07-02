Police seeking help in search of missing South Boston man

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Carlton Chalmers, according to police.
We’ve been told Chalmers was last seen June 26 on Lincoln Drive in South Boston.
Chalmers is a black man with brown eyes, he is 5′9 and 152 pounds. According to police, Chalmers was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray tank top.
Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Mr. Chalmers is asked to call 9-1-1, the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273, or the Halifax County 911 Communications Center at 434-476-3334.