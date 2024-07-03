Man arrested in connection with robbery in Altavista Tuesday, according to police

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man has been arrested after an attempted robbery in Altavista Tuesday, police say.

According to police, at 6:53 p.m. on Tuesday a robbery was reported in the 1200 block of Avondale Drive.

Recommended Videos

10 News has learned that the suspect pulled out a gun and took several items from the victim. The man also followed the victim back to their residence.

A subsequent investigation led to APD obtaining warrants for the suspect who has been identified as 18-year-old Preston Cook of Altavista.

Cook has been charged with the following:

Grand Larceny from the person

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (two counts)

Robbery

Breaking and Entering dwelling house with intent to commit other misdemeanor

Brandishing a firearm

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

APD said that Cook was arrested without incident at midnight last night and he is in Blue Ridge Regional Jail. He is being held without bond and additional charges are expected.