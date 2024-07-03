Roanoke YMCA discusses new before-school program

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke YMCA is releasing updated details about the new before-school program that they will hold this fall.

If you remember, Roanoke City Public Schools announced that middle schoolers will have a later start time.

The YMCA said each middle school will have the option of utilizing before-school care with them.

There will be a $50 registration fee. After that, members will pay a weekly fee of $45, while non-members will pay $60.

“You have a lot of parents that have to be at work at 8 o’clock, and if middle school starts at 9:30 there creates a gap,” Branch Executive Director for Gainsboro YMCA Jonathan Pait said. “I think still when you’re in the 6th grade many parents still don’t feel fully comfortable with leaving their kid at home.”

Registration is expected to begin July 10. You’ll be able to call the YMCA to sign up or register online.