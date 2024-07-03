VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wythe County Tuesday

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Wythe County Tuesday, according to police.

10 News has learned the crash occurred at 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of Max Meadows Road and Route 11.

Recommended Videos

According to VSP, a 2020 Harley Davidson Tri Glide was travelling westbound on Max Meadows Road and was in the intersection when it was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 heading northbound on Route 11.

Police say the motorcycle spun out and overturned multiple times.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 69-year-old Charlie Hudson of Draper. Hudson was uninjured and charges are pending against him, according to VSP.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The driver of the Motorcycle has been identified as 71-year-old Fred Stowers of Max Meadows. Stowers was wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, 10 News has been told.

VSP said that the crash is still under investigation.