Fourth of July celebrations kick off in the New River Valley

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – While many are waiting for the sun to go down to see the fireworks for the Fourth of July, in the New River Valley, there has been plenty of ways to celebrate.

“It’s wonderful because we celebrate our independence, and it helps us to focus back up on the people that have defended our nation and gave us the freedom we are able to enjoy today,” said Herman Sharver, a resident in Pulaski County.

The celebrations kicked off with the annual Pulaski County Fourth of July parade.

Organizations all throughout the county came together to celebrate Independence Day where they threw out candy to kids, and even gave a little entertainment for the folks who came out.

Then in the Town of Pulaski, there was an unveiling of a revolutionary soldier’s journal who lived in the county.

“We recently acquired the Samuel Caddall journal, which dates back to the late 1700s,” said Nancy Burchett, chairperson of the Pulaski County Courthouse Exhibit Committee.

The celebrations were not only in Pulaski County, in downtown Christiansburg, there was music and vendors lining the streets for their annual Fourth of July celebration.

“Obviously, the Fourth of July is a great holiday and enjoy the fact that we are celebrating our independence,” said Joseph Jun, a Christiansburg resident.

In downtown Blacksburg, they held their parade for folks to come out to ahead of the fireworks at the old Blacksburg High School.

