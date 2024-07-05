Lynchburg reopens cooling centers during heat wave

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Due to the heat, the City of Lynchburg has reopened several cooling centers.

Both the main branch and downtown library along with the Community Market will be open through Saturday.

The Miller Center and Salvation Army are also offering free water to those who need a break from the scorching temperatures.

“We just really feel like it’s super important to have a place where the vulnerable populations — older, children, medically vulnerable, anyone that’s unhoused has a place where they can come and cool off for a few hours and get a cold bottle of water. So, we just try to make sure that’s available anytime we’re in this mid-nineties heat index area,” Lynchburg Fire Department Emergency Management Specialist Piper VanDePerre said.

First responders also recommend people wear light-weight clothing, limit physical activities and keep cool indoors.

You should also check on your neighbors, and make sure your pets are protected from the heat and sun and have plenty of fresh, cold water.

For times and locations of the cooling centers, click here.