‘Quest for 10,000 High-Fives’ at Salem Fair raises awareness over suicide prevention

SALEM, Va. – iHeartMedia Roanoke - Lynchburg is trying to spread the word about conversations involving mental health through 10,000 high-fives.

The ‘Quest for 10,000 High Fives’ is a partnership between iHeartMedia and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

107.9 New Country’s, Scott Stevens, spent two days outside the Salem Fair trying to high-five as many people as possible. The goal...10,000 high-fives.

“We originally were trying to break a world record for high-fives but after COVID, the 24-hours straight thing wasn’t working anymore. So we changed it up to the quest for 10,000 high-fives to create awareness about suicide prevention,” Stevens said.

While Stevens is high-fiving, Kathe Goller with the Virginia branch of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is talking about resources with the community. Goller loves having a high-five be the conversation starter.

“It helps in a lot of ways because it gets people talking about why we’re out here. Suicide in some areas is a taboo subject. So we try to do something fun and engaging because it encourages people to talk about when they high-five Scott coming into the fair and they may be walking through the fair having a conversation about the importance of mental health,” Goller said.

At the start of the second day for the event, Stevens high-fived 3,500 people. The rain on Thursday put somewhat of a damper on the situation at the beginning but once the air cleared, he got right back to it.

“I like many people know people who have lost their lives to suicide. I myself have had suicidal ideations, but I got through it and I know other people can as well,” Stevens said.

Need help now?

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help immediately, you can reach out to a 24/7 center.

You can reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or through chat here.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a Disaster Distress Helpline. Call or text 1-800-985-5990 to get help (press 2 for Spanish).

A local resource, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare also has a 24-hour crisis hotline, which you can reach at 540-981-9351.

Mental health care in our region

And of course, there are plenty of mental health care facilities across our region. Below you can find a list of facilities offering mental health services within a 25-mile radius of Roanoke City: