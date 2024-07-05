Salem Fair closed Friday night due to inclement weather

The Salem Fair is closing Friday night due to inclement weather.

The fair posted the announcement to Facebook, citing the amount of lightning currently in the area and on the way as the reason for the closure.

If you purchased a blue unlimited wristband and did not scan in on any rides, fair organizers say to keep your wristband on and come back any day for the remainder of the fair.

If you redeemed your advance purchase ticket Friday night and got a black wristband, you can keep your wristband on and come back any day, except Saturday.