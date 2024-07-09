VDH issues recreational water, fish consumption advisories for Dockery, Mountain Creeks

The Virginia Department of Health is issuing advisories for Dockery and Mountain Creeks.

The warnings come after a chemical release from an industrial fire in South Hill on July 6.

They extend from Route 1 in South Hill to approximately ten miles north and south of the two impacted watersheds — the Roanoke River and the Meherrin River.

VDH recommends avoiding water activities, such as swimming, tubing, and boating. They also advise against eating any fish from these waterways until further notice.

To prevent recreational water illnesses due to exposure of chemical release events, VDH recommends the following:

Avoid contact with the waterbodies noted above and observe advisory signage posted at waterbody access points. Avoid any area of the waterbody where there is water with a foul or chemical odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water. Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity. Rinse or wash items that come into contact with the water, including clothing, fishing gear, life vests, ropes and paddles. Seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the waterbody exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the waterbody.

