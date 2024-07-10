Carilion Clinic announces new revenue cycle partnership, 780 employees affected

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic announced a new partnership with Ensemble Health Partners on Wednesday, according to the company.

Ensemble will be the company’s strategic, end-to-end revenue cycle partner. Carilion Clinic said, Ensemble brings innovative technologies and exceptional operations to drive world-class patient experiences and improve financial performance.

Recommended Videos

“After more than a year of analysis and careful consideration, we’ve decided to engage Ensemble Health Partners to oversee our revenue cycle operations,” Said Nancy Howell Agee, chief executive officer of the Carilion Clinic.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told patients will not experience any changes and will continue to access Carilion services as usual.

According to Carilion, all 780 employees affected by the change will be offered comparable positions with Ensemble. Those who accept positions at Ensemble will become associates at Ensemble.