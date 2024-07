HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

Authorities said 30-year-old Lucas Witcher has felony arrest warrants on file for his arrest stemming from a recent shooting on Buffalo Road in northern Halifax County.

If anyone knows of Witcher’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call 911 immediately.