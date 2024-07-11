Homestead Creamery investing $2.5 million for renovations, expansion

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A homegrown Franklin County favorite is growing even more. Homestead Creamery is investing $2.5 million to renovate and expand its dairy production facility. The project involves updating equipment, expanding freezer and storage space, adding a new loading dock and creating two new jobs.

“These are well-paying jobs. These aren’t just minimum wage. We’re talking skilled, professional jobs,” said Homestead Creamery Controller Jesse Novak, who oversees production, operations and finances.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The company will also purchase an additional $1.9 million of Virginia-produced cream over the next three years.

Novak says what started as a small-town, family business 23 years ago, now has products in stores all the way from Texas to Florida to Massachusetts.

“We expect this expansion will help us get into many other grocers in the Midwest and maybe further,” said Novak.

All the milk and ice cream products are made at the plant in Franklin County. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Franklin County to secure this expansion project for the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin approved a $20,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Facility Grant program, which Franklin County will match with local funds.

Homestead Creamery staff said the improvements will allow them to increase the volume and speed of production, while maintaining quality.

“It’s the same quality that you know and love,” said Sales & Events Manager Amy Rice. “Our ice cream ingredients are staying the same. Our milk ingredients are staying the same. So we’re really just being able to increase the quality that comes through and serve our community even better.”

Construction began in November. The project should be done by the end of 2025, marking a sweet investment into the future.

“I think it’s just a testament to the future of, not only Homestead Creamery, but agriculture in Virginia,” said Novak.