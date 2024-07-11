Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to three car fires in the span of two days

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews responded to three fires this week.

According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Deputy Chief Andy Foley, all of the fires are still under investigation, but the Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office doesn’t believe any of the incidents are connected.

One of the fires happened Wednesday at around 3:30 a.m. at 1st Street and Salem SE. Crews arrived to find two vehicles on fire. Foley said the incident started as a dumpster fire.

Crews responded to two separate vehicle fires in the city in the span of 15 minutes Tuesday. The first one happened at around 3:35 a.m. in the 3500 block of Donna Drive NW. According to the department, it involved two vehicles, spreading from one to another.

At around 4 a.m., crews responded to a second fire in the alley of 400 block of Jennings Avenue SE, involving one vehicle.

We’re told crews also responded to a third fire Tuesday that did not involve any vehicles. It happened at around 2 a.m., in the 400 block of Church Avenue Southeast involving a concrete garage that was being used for storage.

No injuries were reported in connection to any of the incidents.