81º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Alleghany Highlands School Board names new chair and vice chair

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Alleghany County, Low Moor, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools
The Alleghany Highlands School Board has announced a change in leadership. (Gerald Franson is pictured on the left, while John Littleton is pictured on the right.) (Alleghany Highlands Public Schools)

The Alleghany Highlands School Board has announced a change in leadership.

During the board’s Monday meeting, John Littleton was appointed as chair and Gerald Franson as vice chair.

Recommended Videos

The shift came amid a meeting in Low Moor to reorganize for the 2024-25 fiscal year as they wrapped up the recently ended 2023-24 year.

Littleton will replace Jacob Wright, who has led the Alleghany Highlands School Board since its formation in July 2024. Additionally, Wright also served as chair of the former Alleghany County Public School Board prior to its merger with Covington City Public School.

Franson worked on the School Joint Services Committee to develop the consolidation plan.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos