Pirates are invading Smith Mountain Lake for the 11th annual Pirate Days

MONETA, Va. – Pirates from across the country will be invading Smith Mountain Lake during this weekend’s Pirate Days.

“We have live pirates, live mermaids, live bands, pirate magicians, craft vendors, food vendors, you name it,” said Commodore P.J. Nagel.

While this is the 11th year of the event, it will be the first year with new owners at the marina, formerly known as Crazy Horse, now Goodhue Boat Company.

“We are super excited for this weekend, we have been working with P. J.,” said Goodhue Boat Company General Manager, Scott Schlesser.

“There’s been a lot of hurdles and negotiations, but the fact is we plan to have a spectacular weekend out at Goodhue Boat Company,” said Nagel.

Not only is Pirate Days fun for the whole family, it’s also a fundraiser for the Kazim Shriners and other local nonprofits and churches.

“We like to say we pirate with a purpose, and we pirate for the kids. That’s my biggest payoff for the whole event,” said Nagel.

Organizers are also issuing reminders for people to be safe as they prepare for water battles.

“Everybody sees pictures of the huge water battles. None of the water battles are sanctioned, they just happen spontaneously. If you go to the Facebook page, there are a lot of hints when those battles may or may not take place,” said Schlesser.

Find a full schedule of Pirate Days event, here.