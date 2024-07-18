80º
Free Tea Day at McAlister’s Deli Thursday

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

McAlister's Iced Tea (McAlister's Deli)

McAlister’s Deli is celebrating its 16th annual Free Tea Day this Thursday by offering customers a free Big Tea, according to the deli.

Free Tea Day details include:

• Big teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, sweet tea/unsweet tea, flavored teas and tea with 1 flavor shot.

• Limit 1 tea per person in-store.

• Limit 4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.• Valid only on 7/18/24 at participating locations only.

• The celebration doesn’t stop on Free Tea Day! From July 19 - 21, McAlister’s Deli Rewards Members can get a Free Big Tea with purchase on an entree - see full details here!

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

