Free Tea Day at McAlister’s Deli Thursday

McAlister’s Deli is celebrating its 16th annual Free Tea Day this Thursday by offering customers a free Big Tea, according to the deli.

Free Tea Day details include:

• Big teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, sweet tea/unsweet tea, flavored teas and tea with 1 flavor shot.

• Limit 1 tea per person in-store.

• Limit 4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.• Valid only on 7/18/24 at participating locations only.

• The celebration doesn’t stop on Free Tea Day! From July 19 - 21, McAlister’s Deli Rewards Members can get a Free Big Tea with purchase on an entree - see full details here!