82º
Join Insider

Local News

Roanoke County hosting first-ever Summer Field Day

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Hill Park Saturday

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke County, Summer, Community

SALEM, Va. – If you’re looking for a fun reason to take the kids outside this weekend, look no further than Roanoke County’s first-ever Summer Field Day.

This free event includes a bouncy house, a water slide, and food vendors. There will also be various emergency vehicles there for kids to explore.

It’s hosted by the county’s public safety agencies, including fire and police departments.

Roanoke County Police Officer Brian Lee hopes it will bring the community together.

“All we ask is come out, have a good fun day with us, doing some water activities, some fun summer activities, and enjoy a good fun day,” said Officer Lee.

The field day will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos