Roanoke County hosting first-ever Summer Field Day

SALEM, Va. – If you’re looking for a fun reason to take the kids outside this weekend, look no further than Roanoke County’s first-ever Summer Field Day.

This free event includes a bouncy house, a water slide, and food vendors. There will also be various emergency vehicles there for kids to explore.

It’s hosted by the county’s public safety agencies, including fire and police departments.

Roanoke County Police Officer Brian Lee hopes it will bring the community together.

“All we ask is come out, have a good fun day with us, doing some water activities, some fun summer activities, and enjoy a good fun day,” said Officer Lee.

The field day will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Hill Park in Salem.