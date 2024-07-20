Commonwealth Games kickoff with opening ceremony in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Young athletes from around the Commonwealth paraded through lines of parents for the annual Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Going into its 35th year, the annual event is held in July (for most sports) and is open to all ages and skill levels. From archery to wrestling, this event offers sports competition venues for 45+ different Olympic and Pan American sports.

After the parade of athletes, Team USA Coach and Director of JMU’s Track and Field, Delethea Quarles, gave a speech of motivation for the athletes.

“It’s okay to get mad if you’re not winning but channel that to figure out how you’re going to win,” Quarles said. “Remain strong in your sport. Remain diligent in your classroom.”

The games officially got underway with the annual torch lighting. This year’s torchbearers featured Lynchburg Mayor, Stephanie Reed.

“There’s a lot of really important people here and people we can highlight. I mean you have an Olympic coach. I was just honored to be part of it,” Reed said.

10 News spoke with some athletes prior to and at the event.

Ladarius Evans and Ethan Armstrong are basketball players from Rockingham County. They both felt what it was like to be an Olympian during the parade of athletes.

“I was thinking like, I can’t wait to get to college to see how this feels,” Evans said.

“Yes sir. It was just like an experience again. Just seeing everybody, it’s fun walking through it. It’s cool,” Armstrong said.

The games continue all weekend long. All ages are competing from toddlers to people almost 90 years old.

This multi-sport festival is supported by a grassroots volunteer network, businesses and governments of Central Virginia. The Games have an estimated $6+ million economic impact.