No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into apartment building in Roanoke Saturday

The incident happened at Copper Croft Apartments

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Roanoke County (ROCO Fire Department 2024)

ROANOKE, Va. – No injuries were reported but 10 people were displaced after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Copper Croft Apartments, the Roanoke Fire Department said.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 3:57 p.m. Saturday at the 4300 block of Electric Road in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a wall collapse of an apartment building with the car already removed, we’re told.

10 News has learned that The Roanoke County Building Inspector determined that there was enough structural instability that six apartment units, housing 10 people will be displaced.

The department determined that the vehicle was shut off at the time of the accident and that the parking brake failed causing the car to roll backward into the side of the occupied apartment building.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

