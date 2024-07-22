Here’s how Martinsville families can get help with school supplies ahead of the school year

If your family needs a little extra help this Back to School season, the Back2School outreach is here to help.

Every year they give out school supplies to almost 4,000 kids.

Recommended Videos

There was a Pack A Bus event over the weekend at the Walmart in Martinsville.

Students in grades pre-k through 12th can come to the Uptown Ministry Center in Martinsville on Tuesday night from six to eight.

They’ll register for the event on August 3, where students will get free shoes, socks and backpacks filled with school supplies.

Some are even providing free haircuts.

Jessica Inman has received school supplies from the group for three years.

”My husband works a lot and I work at night, but we still don’t have a lot so, it really helps to be able to get them back to school and stuff.”

Back2School is also hosting a separate event for special needs children on August 2 at Community Fellowship.