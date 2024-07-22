One man dead after single-vehicle crash in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly, single-vehicle crash which happened on Saturday just before 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling east of Route 39 in Bath County, then the truck ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as Keswick Forrest Phillips, 51, of Warm Springs, Va. Phillips died at the scene.

VSP said Phillips was not wearing a seatbelt. They also said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.